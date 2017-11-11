The new song from one of the most anticipated films of 2017, Padmavati has been released. The Ek Dil Ek Jaan song is beautifully sung by Shivam Pathak and features Shahid Kapoor and Deepika Padukone. The film is helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and will hit the big screen on December 1.

The new song of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s much-anticipated film Padmavati—Ek Dil Ek Jaan has been released today. The song, featuring Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor has all the beautiful elements. The song depicts the strong connection between the Rajput king and the royal queen. The video explores the love story between Shahid’s Maharawal Ratan Singh and Deepika’s Rani Padmini. The love they both have for each other in the song seems so deep that you begin to think that it is real. While there is both smile and anxiousness on their faces in the song, it gives you an idea of what their relationship in the film must be. The way Shahid looks at Deepika in Ek Dil Ek Jaan song is beautiful and full of love and protectiveness.

The song has been voiced by Shivam Pathak and the lyrics are given by A M Turaz. The music of this track is composed by the director Sanjay Leela Bhansali himself. Ek Dil Ek Jaan is the second song from Padmavati that has been released. The first song, Ghoomar, featuring Deepika Padukone, was well received by the audience. The trailer of the film was also extremely loved. Sanjay Leela Bhansali is an accomplished music director. He has earlier given music for his films Bajirao Mastani (2015), Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela (2013) and Guzaarish (2010).

The sets of the film, Padmavati were vandalised on a couple of occasions and Bhansali was even assaulted by a member of a Rajput organisation who believed that the filmmaker was distorting history by misrepresenting facts. Padamavati starring Deepika Padukone in Rani Padmini’s role, Shahid Kapoor as Maharawal Ratan Singh, Ranveer Singh as Alauddin Khilji and Aditi Rao Hydari as Kamala Devi is set to hit the big screen on December 1.