Pari is one of the most anticipated films of this year and not much has been revealed about the film. The first look and the teasers are making audience get more curious to know about the film. Pari also features Parambrata Chatterjee, Rajat Kapoor and Ritabhari Chakraborty and is helmed by Prosit Roy.

Soon after the teaser was released, micro-blogging site Twitter was flooded with praises for Anushka Sharma’s look in and as Pari

The teaser of Ansuhka Sharma’s forthcoming horror film Pari has been released on Wednesday and it is so creepy that it will not let you sleep at night. In the 18 seconds teaser, Anushka Sharma gives you a scary look which will send shiver down your spine. Her face slowly turns full of scars and eyes turn blood red. Although there are no dialogues but Anushka Sharma’s horrifying expressions and scarred face is enough to make you get really scared. With the release of this interesting teaser, the makers have announced the release date of Pari. The horror film will hit the screens on March 2, around Holi.

Pari is one of the most anticipated films of this year and not much has been revealed about the film. The first look and the teasers are making audience get more curious to know about the film. Pari also features Parambrata Chatterjee, Rajat Kapoor and Ritabhari Chakraborty and is helmed by Prosit Roy. The film has been produced by KriArj and Clean Slate Films. It is the third film to be produced by them, the previous ones being Phillauri and NH10. Pari will be released worldwide by Pooja Films. The tagline of the film reads, “Pari, it’s not a fairytale.”

#Pari to release on Holi: 2 March 2018… Directed by Prosit Roy… Stars Anushka Sharma, Parambrata Chatterjee, Rajat Kapoor and Ritabhari Chakraborty… Produced by KriArj and Clean Slate Films… Will be released worldwide by Pooja Films… Teaser: https://t.co/GSnu4uECzx — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 9, 2018

Soon after the teaser was released, micro-blogging site Twitter was flooded with praises for Anushka Sharma’s look in and as Pari. Everyone on Twitter was applauding Anushka Sharma and the makers of the film for making such a chilling teaser. With everyone already praising Pari so much, this film should surely be able to impress both audience and the critics. Many people also took to Twitter to express their excitement for the film’s release.

Have you seen the chilling teaser of PARI produced by my friend Karnesh Sharma @OfficialCSFilms starring @AnushkaSharma https://t.co/KHM93hV8tr P.S. – Hope you sleep well tonight. — Tarun Mansukhani (@Tarunmansukhani) January 9, 2018

Something horrifying is about to happen on March 2! #Pari teaser creeping me out. @AnushkaSharma you always essaying diverse roles with perfection. Damn, I feel those red, teary eyes are watching me! 😫 looking forward to play #HoliWithPari @OfficialCSFilms all the best guys. pic.twitter.com/mj2Uer2tq8 — Aι∂α♥Aηυšнкα™‏ (@Aida_Twinkle) January 10, 2018