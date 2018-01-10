The tagline reads,”Pari, it’s not a fairytale.” Pari is Anushka Sharma’s third production after NH10 and Phillauri and also stars Parambrata Chatterjee, Rajat Kapoor and Ritabhari Chakraborty in Prominent roles. The film has been helmed by Prosit Roy.

Soon after giving us a nightmare with the horrifying teaser of Anushka Sharma’s forthcoming film Pari on Tuesday, the versatile actress has now unveiled the latest poster which will surely haunt and keep the lights on at night. Anushka Sharma took to Twitter to share the latest poster of her horror film in which she is sitting with a chilling expressions while a ghost is standing right behind her, with her hands on Anushka’s shoulders. Anushka’s frightening expressions and blue eyes make you get terrified. The makers are leaving no stone unturned in making fans get more curious about this extraordinary film.

This will be the first time when we will see Anushka Sharma in such a different role. Her scary avatar has already been applauded by fans and celebrities and Pari has become one of the most anticipated films of this year.

Pari is slated to release on March 2, 2018. Pari is likely to clash with Sushant Singh Raput and Jacqueline Fernandez’s Drive. Soon after the terrifying teaser was released yesterday by the makers, “Holi with Pari” started trending on Twitter as the film is releasing on the Holi weekend. Anushka, who lately tied the knot with cricketer Virat Kohli is currently busy shooting for her upcoming film Zero alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.