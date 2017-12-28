Parvathy Omnakuttan is an extremely talented Indian actress, model, Miss India 2008 as well as the 1st runner up of Miss World 2008. She also participated in Fear factor: Khatron ke Khiladi in 2016. Here are 30 most beautiful, hot and sexy images of the young model turned actress that will definitely make you follow her official Instagram account if you are not already following her.

She is hot, she is sexy, she is beautiful. She is none that Parvathy Omanakuttan. Parvathy Omnakuttan is an extremely talented Indian actress, model and beauty pagent holder of Miss India 2008 as well as the 1st runner up of Miss World 2008. She made her Bollywood debut in 2011 with United Six directed by Arryan Vishhal and went on to become Tamil’s superstar with her film Billa 2. Not just that, Parvathy also is a Khatron ke Khiladi as the model turned actress participated in Fear Factor: Khatron ke Khiladi in 2016.

The beauty queen has mesmerized her fans time and again on her official instagram account with her fun travel adventures, sneak peek into her personal life, cute pictures with her pets, snippets from her modeling career and hot bikini pictures flaunting her well toned body. She’s beautiful and she knows it, which makes her one of the most desirable women in the country. The actor will be seen next on Tollywood big screen as the main lead in the film titled Imsai Arasan 24am Pulikesi, directed by Chimbudevan.

Parvathy was born in 13th march 1987 and did her schooling from Sheth Chunnulal Damodardas Barfiwala High School. Later on, the actress did her graduation in English literature from Mithibai college after which she made her successful debut in the modeling and acting career. Here are 30 most beautiful, hot and sexy images of the young model turned actress that will definitely make you follow her official Instagram account, if you are not already.

