She is hot, she is sexy, she is beautiful. She is none that Parvathy Omanakuttan. Parvathy Omnakuttan is an extremely talented Indian actress, model and beauty pagent holder of Miss India 2008 as well as the 1st runner up of Miss World 2008. She made her Bollywood debut in 2011 with United Six directed by Arryan Vishhal and went on to become Tamil’s superstar with her film Billa 2. Not just that, Parvathy also is a Khatron ke Khiladi as the model turned actress participated in Fear Factor: Khatron ke Khiladi in 2016.

The beauty queen has mesmerized her fans time and again on her official instagram account with her fun travel adventures, sneak peek into her personal life, cute pictures with her pets, snippets from her modeling career and hot bikini pictures flaunting her well toned body. She’s beautiful and she knows it, which makes her one of the most desirable women in the country. The actor will be seen next on Tollywood big screen as the main lead in the film titled Imsai Arasan 24am Pulikesi, directed by Chimbudevan.

Parvathy was born in 13th march 1987 and did her schooling from Sheth Chunnulal Damodardas Barfiwala High School. Later on, the actress did her graduation in English literature from Mithibai college after which she made her successful debut in the modeling and acting career. Here are 30 most beautiful, hot and sexy images of the young model turned actress that will definitely make you follow her official Instagram account, if you are not already.

Parvathy Omanakuttan flaunts her well toned body in a stunning pink bikini.
Parvathy Omanakuttan subathes at the beach in a hot pink bikini
Parvathy Omanakuttan takes a selfie with her cat in a beautiful indian avatar.
Parvathy Omanakuttan glamorous avatar in a white dress.
Parvathy Omanakuttan enjoying her holidays at a beach in a pink and blue bikini.
Parvathy Omanakuttan clicks a beautiful selfie with subtle makeup.
Parvathy Omanakuttan cuddles with her cute pet dog.
Parvathy Omanakuttan clicks a stunning sun kissed selfie.
Make way for the royal Parvathy Omanakuttan as she steals hearts in a soft orange gown.
Parvathy Omanakuttan fierce look in a white buttoned dress.
Parvathy Omanakuttan clicks a beautiful selfie at poolside.
Parvathy Omanakuttan goes retro for a latest photoshoot.
Parvathy Omanakuttan flaunts her love for silver jewellery.
A still from the early modelling days of Miss India 2008 Parvathy Omanakuttan.
Parvathy Omanakuttan looking beautiful as ever as she clicks a sunkissed selfie.
Parvathy Omanakuttan flaunts her back in a designer saree.
Parvathy Omanakuttan looks party ready with a flower ready and cool shades.
Parvathy Omanakuttan latest still from a photoshoot.
Parvathy Omanakuttan looks mesmerizing in latest still from a photoshoot.
Parvathy Omanakuttan clicks a cute wink selfie with pouted lips.
Parvathy Omanakuttan hot and sexy photograph from her early modelling days.
Parvathy Omanakuttan clicks a beautiful selfie in a black dress.
Parvathy Omanakuttan looks like a royal queen in a still from her early modelling days.
Parvathy Omanakuttan goes seductive for a photoshoot in an all black attire.

Parvathy Omanakuttan dazzles in a stunning white dress.

Parvathy Omanakuttan looks absolutely beautiful in Indian Saree.

Parvathy Omanakuttan flaunts her well toned body in an animal print monokini.

Parvathy Omanakuttan exploring new places in a stunning yellow dress.
Parvathy Omanakuttan dazzles in a stunning white dress.

 

Parvathy Omanakuttan hot photoshoot videos

 