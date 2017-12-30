Patralekha Mishra Paul is an Indian film actress, who made her acting debut in City Lights directed by Hansal Mehta starring Rajkummar Rao. With an impressive fan following on her social media account Patralekhaa herself is a massive fan and admirer of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. She is currently dating Newton actor Rajkummar Rao. Recently, the adorable couple was spotted celebrating the holiday season together in Thailand.

Patralekha will also be seen in a supernatural comedy titled Nanu Ki Jaanu

Born on 20 February in 1990, Patralekha Mishra Paul is an Indian film actress, who made her acting debut in City Lights directed by Hansal Mehta starring Rajkummar Rao. Patralekha hails from Shillong, Meghalaya and has 2 siblings Parnalekha Mishra Paul and Agnish Paul. In her debut movie City Lights, Patralekha played the role of Rakhi Singh who migrates to Mumbai along with her husband Rajkumar in search of a better life. Their reel life chemistry started blossoming in real life as the couple fell in love after the screening of City Lights. With the end of a successful 2017, the adorable couple was spotted celebrating the holiday season together in Thailand. Earlier the 27-year old actress was also seen embracing the digital space with the period drama web series “Bose – Dead/Alive”.

Along with that the Shillong beauty will also be seen in a supernatural comedy titled “Nanu Ki Jaanu” which is slated to hit the screens next year in 2018. Speaking about how she selects her film, Patralekha believes its the script and character which matters the most.”I am an actor, I don’t see genres. It’s the script and character which is more important and working with good people is what I look at and not where and which medium I am performing,” Patralekhaa was quoted as saying. With an impressive fan following on her social media account Patralekhaa herself is a massive fan and admirer of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. She was seen blushing like a child in King Khan’s presence during an event.

Here are some hot, sexy and most beautiful photos and videos of the actress Patralekha:

Here’s Patralekha turning up the heat in a sizzling bikini.

Always selfie-ready Patralekha click one with her friend.

Sun sand and the beach: Patralekha poses for another one.

Patralekha chilling at Himalayan Resort near Nubra valley cutting across the resort.

Patralekha soaking up under the sun!

Patralekhaa says she doesn’t take up projects on the basis of genres.

For Patralekhaa, the script and character are more important.

With her web series Bose – Dead/Alive Patralekhaa is exploring the digital space.

Working with good people is what I look at and not where and which medium I am performing: Patralekhaa.

Patralekhaa will also be seen in a supernatural comedy titled Nanu Ki Jaanu.

Patralekhaa’s upcoming flick Nanu Ki Jaanu is slated to hit the screens next year.

In October, Patraleekha got a chance to meet Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and she blushed like a child in front of the actor.

Patraleekha is best known for her roles in films like CityLights and Love Games.

The Indian actress was born on 20 February in 1990.

Patraleekha made her acting debut in City Lights directed by Hansal Mehta starring Rajkummar Rao.

A post shared by Patralekhaa (@patralekhaa) on Feb 27, 2016 at 3:36am PST

Patralekha hails from Shillong, Meghalaya.

Patralekha has 2 siblings Parnalekha Mishra Paul and Agnish Paul.

Here’s shoe addict Patralekha chilling in her Michael Kors.

Patralekha in a Payal Singhal saree during the national awards in 2014.

#InstaSize #stardustawards #namratajoshipura #farahkhanali A post shared by Patralekhaa (@patralekhaa) on Dec 14, 2014 at 7:29pm PST

Here’s how Patralekha arrived at Star Dust Awards in 2014.

I wanna breakfree!!! A post shared by Patralekhaa (@patralekhaa) on Mar 13, 2015 at 4:48am PDT

Patralekha in her absolute raw avatar.

#photoshoot #tb A post shared by Patralekhaa (@patralekhaa) on Mar 20, 2015 at 1:57am PDT

Patralekha during her March photoshoot in 2015.

😊 A post shared by Patralekhaa (@patralekhaa) on Sep 20, 2015 at 10:09am PDT

In her debut movie City Lights, Patralekha played the role of Rakhi Singh.

Patralekha is currently dating Newton actor Rajkummar Rao.

I see you! A post shared by Patralekhaa (@patralekhaa) on Nov 14, 2015 at 9:51am PST

Patralekha and her boyfriend Rajkummar Rao were recently spotted celebrating the holiday season together in Thailand.

Something about black and whites..#happyholidays 😊 A post shared by Patralekhaa (@patralekhaa) on Dec 18, 2015 at 4:23am PST

#nofilter A post shared by Patralekhaa (@patralekhaa) on Jan 19, 2016 at 8:38am PST

A post shared by Patralekhaa (@patralekhaa) on Jan 18, 2016 at 1:41am PST

Happy Holi❤️❤️❤️ #savewater A post shared by Patralekhaa (@patralekhaa) on Mar 24, 2016 at 4:53am PDT

Searching.. A post shared by Patralekhaa (@patralekhaa) on Apr 7, 2016 at 8:06am PDT

A post shared by Patralekhaa (@patralekhaa) on May 6, 2016 at 8:16am PDT

A post shared by Patralekhaa (@patralekhaa) on May 31, 2016 at 11:02pm PDT

A post shared by Patralekhaa (@patralekhaa) on Jun 9, 2016 at 1:56am PDT