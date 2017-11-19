Speaking on Padmavati controversy, Arbaaz Khan said, "You cannot release a film without CBFC certificate. They decide which film is proper for public consumption, so we should let them decide first and after CBFC has passed the film, it's up to the audience whether they want to see it or not."

Expressing his thoughts on the “Padmavati” controversy, actor-filmmaker Arbaaz Khan has said the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) decides which film is proper for public consumption, so people should let them decide first, and not take the law into their own hands. While promoting his forthcoming film “Tera Intezaar” here on Friday, Arbaaz was asked about controversies surrounding the Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directed “Padmavati”. The actor said: “This is a democratic country where we have the freedom of speech and expression. If anyone has any objection with anything, then there is a lawful way of doing it.”

“You cannot release a film without CBFC certificate. They decide which film is proper for public consumption, so we should let them decide first and after CBFC has passed the film, it’s up to the audience whether they want to see it or not. After that also, if you have a problem with anything, then also you can’t take the law into your own hands. There is a court of law to fight the battle, so I don’t think whatever is happening is in the lawful situation,” added Arbaaz.

Talking about “Tera Intezaar”, Arbaaz said: “This is a romantic thriller film, but it also has suspense and supernatural elements in it. It’s an interesting script and plot. Sunny and I have done interesting work in the movie, so we are hoping that the kind of fun we had during the shoot, the audience will also have that kind of fun while watching it.”

Explaining his character in the film, he said: “I am playing a business man who has interest in paintings. He draws a painting of a woman, and eventually he meets the girl who looks similar to his painting. After that, they get into friendship and romance. “But mysteriously, my character disappears, so the character played by Sunny (Leone) starts searching for her love interest played by me. That’s why the film’s tagline is ‘Search for love begins’.” Directed by Raajeev Walia, the film is set for November 24 release.