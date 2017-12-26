Virat and Anushka's Mumbai reception photos are finally out. The newlyweds look equally gorgeous as they stepped into the venue, where Virat was seen donning an ethnic kurta and Anushka with the Sabyasachi golden lehenga.

Finally, the much-awaited Virat and Anushka’s fairytale-like reception photos are out. The newlyweds look equally gorgeous as they stepped into the Mumbai’s venue. Anushka Sharma looks like a golden princess as she donned a golden ethnic wear. As expected, the renowned fashion designer, Sabyasachi has designed her golden lehenga. Bride Anushka keep herself simple with just a heavy neck piece, as she flaunts it elegantly in the outfit. To sum her up, Virat wears a contrasting dark-coloured suit. The gala affair has started around 8:30 PM at Astor Ballroom of St Regis Hotel in Lower Parel, Mumbai and hosted guests celebrities from the Bollywood and cricket fraternity.

The couple’s wedding has showered the social media with images and videos. The pictures and videos from the wedding had created a huge meltdown on the social media and the reception is also creating a stir on social media. All eyes are stick to the Television screen as the couple flaunt gorgeously.

Anushka-Virat reception: When it comes to ethnic, Sabyasachi is what every bride dreams about

The celebrity couple look gorgeous in their ethnic wear

Here Virushka has created some candid shots for their fans

Oh! Here Anushka goes with some cute candid expressions for her hubby

Anushka attracts all the eyes as she walks out

Virat-Anushka Mumbai’s reception: The couple in their royal look steals our hearts