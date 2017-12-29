Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez is currently enjoying her break from work with her family in Bali. She shared some pictures of her vacation where he can be seen striking stunning yoga poses in a yellow swimsuit. She also shared a video of her attempting surfing.

Several Bollywood celebrities are enjoying their vacations ahead of the New Year celebrations and so is the gorgeous Jacqueline Fernandez. The tall beauty is currently spending some quality time in Bali with her family, in no mood to return back to the usual affair in the entertainment city of Mumbai. On Thursday Jacqueline went surfing and posted a video of her attempt at the water sport and now she can be seen striking stunning Yoga poses on the beautiful beaches of Bali. Jacqueline had also shared pictures of her chilling with her family members on her vacation.

We all know Jacqueline is a fitness enthusiast and likes to be in shape. She has often posted videos of her work out sessions and pole dances which left her fans admiring the long-legged diva. The latest one in the streak is a couple of serene Yoga poses which is giving major fitness goals to her followers. She can be seen striking Yoga poses firmly in a swimsuit on the wet sand beaches. While the exercise is unarguably a hard task to pull off, it leaves us awespired of the kind of fitness she possesses. “Vitamin Sea,” Jacqueline captioned the Instagram post with a couple of pictures from her day out on the beaches.

Vitamin Sea 🧜🏻‍♀️ A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143) on Dec 29, 2017 at 6:55am PST

Jacqueline seems to be enjoying her Bali break to the fullest as she went for surfing on Thursday. In a video shared by the actress she was a bit wobbly at first but her attempt was eventually successful. “A bit wobbly and fell on my face a few times but catching a wave was so worth it,” she wrote on Instagram describing her surfing experience with a video of her attempt.

She also posted a few pictures from the vacation with her family members. She can be spotted alongside her mother, sister and one of the two brothers.

Here are pictures from Jacqueline Fernandez’s vacations in Bali:

Miss you Warren 💋 A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143) on Dec 28, 2017 at 6:46pm PST

Famfam ⭐️ A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143) on Dec 27, 2017 at 8:58pm PST

On the work front, Jacqueline is bust shooting for some of her mega projects for the upcoming year. She will be starring opposite her Kick co-star Salman Khan in Remo D’Souza’s Race 3. She will next be seen in Drive opposite Sushant Singh Rajput. The film is produced by Karan Johar and will be directed by Tarun Mansukhani. Jacqueline was last seen on the big screen in Varun Dhawan and Taapsee Pannu starrer Judwaa 2.