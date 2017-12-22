Their wedding reception in New Delhi was held at Taj Enclave and was attended by our honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other cricketers like Sachin Tendulkar, Shikhar Dhawan and Suresh Raina. On December 20, Virat and Anushka personally invited PM Modi for the reception. After the Mumbai reception, Anushka will accompany Virat to South Africa where the Indian cricket team is playing.

The newly-wed Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were spotted at the Delhi airport on Friday. After a grand star-studded reception in New Delhi, the lovebirds are now heading to Mumbai for their wedding reception. The adorable couple will be hosting yet another big wedding reception for their friends and family in Mumbai which will be another grand affair. The wedding reception will be held on December 26. Virat was dressed in a casual jeans and t-shirt and Anushka was wearing a simple off-white suit.

Their wedding reception in New Delhi was held at Taj Enclave and was attended by our honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other cricketers like Sachin Tendulkar, Shikhar Dhawan and Suresh Raina. On December 20, Virat and Anushka personally invited PM Modi for the reception. Virat, handsome in a black churidar kurta, was photographed with PM Modi and Anushka, stunning in a royal blue suit. Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma tied the knot in a lavish resort in Tuscany, Italy according to Hindu rituals on December 11 as the ceremony was strictly attended by family and was a low-key affair.

Apart from the wedding, Virat and Anushka’s mehendi function and engagement ceremony were also held in Italy. Both Virat and Anushka were dressed in Sabyasachi for all ceremonies and looked gorgeous as ever. After the Mumbai reception, Anushka will accompany Virat to South Africa where the Indian cricket team is playing. After ringing in New Year together, Anushka will return to Mumbai to complete her film assignments.