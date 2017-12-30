Bollywood star Shilpa Shetty is currently spending some quality time with her family ahead of the New Year in Dubai. The ageless diva shared a couple of pictures from her vacations where she can be seen chilling by a pool in a black swimsuit.

While you must be cursing your regular 9 to 5 office jobs as New Year eve hits close, the Bollywood celebrities are enjoying their vacations to the fullest in some of the most exotic destinations around the world. The pictures of the vacations of some of the Bollywood stars are absolutely stunning. After Jacqueline Fernandez and Alia Bhatt took the social media by storm with their beautiful pictures hanging out with friends and family in Bali, veteran actress Shilpa Shetty posted pictures of herself enjoying the celebrating the beginning of a new year with her family in Dubai.

Shilpa Shetty took to Instagram to post a picture with her husband and ace businessman Raj Kundra along with their son chilling by a heated pool in a picturesque Dubai resort. Shilpa can be seen wearing a beautiful black swimsuit as she poses with her favourite men to make a perfect holiday moment. Holidays are all about chilling by the heated pool😬#Airbnb #livethere #homeawayfromhome #waterbabies #indubai #ad #familytime, Hair and photo by (my niece)@Vanshika.dhir, she captioned the post with a couple of pictures.

The actress turned businesswoman can be currently seen judging a dance reality show Super Dancer on Sony Entertainment channel along with co-judges Geeta Kapoor and Anurag Basu. After parting ways from mainstream cinema for a while, Shilpa Shetty has been often seen judging reality shows on Indian television. The yoga and fitness enthusiast possesses a magnificent body and these pictures are a proof that she is an ageless beauty. Here’s one more picture from her vacation. Here is one more picture of Shilpa enjoying her break in Dubai.

Earlier on Friday, Jacqueline Fernandez also shared some of the pictures from her vacations in Bali. She struck a few poses on the beaches of Bali in a yellow swimsuit. The tall beauty is currently spending some quality time in Bali with her family, in no mood to return back to the usual affair in the entertainment city of Mumbai. On Thursday Jacqueline also went surfing and posted a video of her attempt at the water sport.