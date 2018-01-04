The next gen star Suhana Khan was recently captured at an Indian wedding with her dad Shah Rukh Khan in Delhi. The young diva doned stunning ensembles by ace designers Seema Khan and Monisha Jaising for the mehendi as well as the wedding. Have a look at the photos from the wedding shenanigans as Suhana steals all the limelight from her celebrity parents with her enviable style statement.

The next gen star Suhana Khan was recently captured at an Indian wedding with her dad Shah Rukh Khan in Delhi

The Badshah of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan’s princess Suhana Khan might not have made her big Bollywood entry but she is already an Internet sensation. From Bollywood parties to Indian Weddings, Suhana flaunts her style with utmost grace and persona. The young diva was recently captured attending an Indian wedding with her family in Delhi and we must say she looked drop dead gorgeous. Designer Seema Khan designed a gorgeous pink floral ensemble for suhana which she doned at mehendi event, paired with stunning floral jewellry. She shared suhana’s image on her official Instagram handle and captioned, “Suhana looking so gorgeous & vibrant in our white floral overlay lehenga with pretty jewellery to complete the look.”

For the wedding look, Suhana opted for an exquisite sage green lehenga hand-embroidered with silken thread and accents of crystals by ace designer Monisha Jaising. The next gen star looked like the next Bollywood diva as she posed for the shutterbugs. Just like her father, Suhana also wants to feature into acting and rule over million hearts with her acting skills and enviable looks. Veteran actress Shabana Azmi once complimented the young star on her official Twitter handle as she tweeted, “Mark my words #SuhanaKhan is going to be a seriously good actor. I’ve watched a short clip of her acting and it was terrific. Bless her.”

In one of the candid images shared by her fan accounts, Suhana was seen resting with her daddy King Khan post the wedding shenanigans. Clearly, the young star has been ruling the fashion game in the recent past and gaining as much paparazzi attention as her celebrity parents.

Have a look at the stunning images from the wedding:

She is so BEAUTIFUL 😻💕 A post shared by Suhana Khan FC (@suhana.khan) on Jan 3, 2018 at 7:55am PST