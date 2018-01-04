The Badshah of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan’s princess Suhana Khan might not have made her big Bollywood entry but she is already an Internet sensation. From Bollywood parties to Indian Weddings, Suhana flaunts her style with utmost grace and persona. The young diva was recently captured attending an Indian wedding with her family in Delhi and we must say she looked drop dead gorgeous. Designer Seema Khan designed a gorgeous pink floral ensemble for suhana which she doned at mehendi event, paired with stunning floral jewellry. She shared suhana’s image on her official Instagram handle and captioned, “Suhana looking so gorgeous & vibrant in our white floral overlay lehenga with pretty jewellery to complete the look.”
For the wedding look, Suhana opted for an exquisite sage green lehenga hand-embroidered with silken thread and accents of crystals by ace designer Monisha Jaising. The next gen star looked like the next Bollywood diva as she posed for the shutterbugs. Just like her father, Suhana also wants to feature into acting and rule over million hearts with her acting skills and enviable looks. Veteran actress Shabana Azmi once complimented the young star on her official Twitter handle as she tweeted, “Mark my words #SuhanaKhan is going to be a seriously good actor. I’ve watched a short clip of her acting and it was terrific. Bless her.”
In one of the candid images shared by her fan accounts, Suhana was seen resting with her daddy King Khan post the wedding shenanigans. Clearly, the young star has been ruling the fashion game in the recent past and gaining as much paparazzi attention as her celebrity parents.
Have a look at the stunning images from the wedding:
Suhana Khan looking so Gorgeous & Vibrant in our white floral overlay lehenga with pretty flower jewelry to complete the look…😍🏵🏵. . . . #seemakhan #suhanakhan #floral #princess #lehengacholi #overlay #cutwork #fashionista #indianwedding #outfitinspiration #shopseemakhan #bandra190 Watsapp 9870030555 Call us 022 64543666 Email us shopseemakhan@gmail.com