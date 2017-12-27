Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have recently celebrated the second inning of their wedding reception in Mumbai on Tuesday. The reception night was full of Bollywood and sports stars which made the night memorable. Let us check out some of the photos and videos from the Virushka's wedding reception:

After the reception, the couple will travel to South Africa to spend the New Year's Eve

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma who have become the talk of the town with their hush-hush wedding were seen in Mumbai on Tuesday while hosting another lavish party for their close friends from the world of film and sports. After the humongous celebration in Delhi, another huge celebration was expected. The second reception took place at the St. Regis in Lower Parel. The 800 square feet pillar-less Astar Ballroom of the hotel welcomed the couple’s A-list guests to a seamless affair. The biggies of Bollywood including Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bahchcan, Aishwarya Rai, Karan Johar, Kangana Ranaut, Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor among others all made the night a memorable star-studded affair.

From the sports world, there was Chief selector Sandeep Patil, Saina Nehwal, Ravindra Jadeja, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, Virender Sehwag, Sunil Gavaskar, Sachin Tendulkar, Hardik Pandya, Zaheer Khan, Jaydev Unadkat, Cheteshwar Pujara, Umesh Yadav and many more. Continuing with their remarkable looks, the couple looked classic together. While Virat looked dapper in a classic style number by Raghavendra Rathore, Anushka shimmered in a gold lehenga. The Mumbai reception had everything that made the fans awestruck with special moments.

After the reception, the couple will travel to South Africa to spend the New Year’s Eve. And soon after, Anushka will return to Mumbai in the month of January to begin the next schedule of Anand L Rai’s film co-starring Shah Rukh.

Here we have some of the photos and videos from Virushka’s Mumbai wedding reception:

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma kept it casual before the reception party

.

Virat Kohli was seen following Anushka Sharma before the preps for reception begins.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli look all gear up for the grand celebration.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma arrived at the St. Regis in Lower Parel for their wedding reception. The newly-wedded couple was looking adorable together.

Priyanka Chopra attended the wedding reception along with her mother and brother.

Priyanka Chopra was shimmering in that golden saree making her catch eyeballs at the reception.

Lara Dutta poses with husband Mahesh Bhupati.

Anurag Kashyap was seen attending the wedding reception with his girlfriend.

Rekha chose to wear her patent Kanjeevaram saree in a shade of yellow for the Virushka reception.

Diana Penty was one of the many celebs who attended the grand Virat and Anushka wedding reception in Mumbai.

Newly wedded couple Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge were also at the reception.

From left Kangana Ranaut, Rekha and Madhuri Dixit, looking stunning all together.

The three divas were looking spectacular during Virushka’s wedding reception in Mumbai.

Sridevi looked gorgeous as ever in a royal blue and black saree.

Varun Dhawan was looking hot and classy for the wedding reception.

Shah Rukh Khan was looking dapper in his black attire.

Siddharth Malhotra was also seen during the reception donning a royal blue and black dress.

Amitabh Bachchan was seen with daughter Shweta Nanda.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan were looking adorable together.

MS Dhoni arrived at the venue with wife Sakshi Dhoni and daughter Ziva Dhoni.

A.R.Rahman arrived with wife Saira Banu for the reception.

R Ashwin, Cheteshwar Pujara and Jaydev Unadkat also were pictured in Mumbai.

Badminton star Saina Nehwal, who is currently busy in the Premier Badminton League, has also come down to attend the reception.

Sachin Tendulkar makes a fashionable appearance with wife Anjali Tendulkar and daughter Sara Tendulkar.