Model turned actress Poonam Pandey, who is all set to perform at Bally's Casino in Colombo, Sri Lanka on New Year's Eve has shared a video on her Instagram page. In the video, the model can be seen practising hard on one of the raunchy numbers of Bollywood 'Beedi Jalaile' from 2006 movie Omkara. The scale of Poonam Pandey's fan following can be guessed from the fact that within just 2 hours after the video hit the internet, it has been viewed over 36,000 times.

Poonam Pandey is set to perform on Beedi Jalaile during her New Year's Eve performance in Colombo | Photo: Instagram

Model turned actress Poonam Pandey is all set to rock her fans on New Year’ Eve with her performance at Bally’s Casino in Colombo. Being one of the most popular Bollywood actresses, the celebrity in a latest has shared one of her videos where she is rehearsing for 31st December performance. The actress who has a major fan following was shaking a leg on one of Bollywood’s all-time hit number Beedi Jalai Lay from 2006 B’wood movie Omkara. The actress herself took to her Instagram page and shared a clip of her rehearsal saying, “Rehearsing on my favourite number Bidi Jalaile … this 31st December Performing at Bally’s casino Colombo.”

Within just two hours of uploading the video on her Instagram page, Poonam Pandey dance clip has been viewed by over 36,569 people and the count is set to go up. She is also being appreciated by her fans as they continue to compliment her who is performing on one of the raunchy numbers of Bollywood Beedi Jalai Lay. Some of the comments on her Instagram page read: ‘You are fabulous …’, ‘Beautiful’, ‘Wow superb dance’.

Bally’s Casino in Sri Lanka where Poonam Pandey will sizzle her fans and local audience with her energetic dance performances on New Year’s Eve, is located in the heart of the capital city, Colombo. The Casino is situated away from city’s hectic landmarks but is also near to major shopping malls in the city. It has become a trend in the past few years when popular destinations invite Bollywood celebrities on New Year’s Eve and organise big events, parties to celebrate the occasion.

Previously on December 22, Poonam Pandey had teased her fans about the video release on her official Twitter handle with her oh-so hot selfies. One of her tweets said, “Remember Jingle B**bs 2016? How about a New Christmas Video? I’m a Christmas Jedi.” Her fans went super excited about the new video release.

Here are some best photos and video Poonam Pandey shared on her Instagram on Christmas 2017