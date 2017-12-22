Model turned actress Poonam Pandey is all set to surprise her fans with a new Christmas video. The controversial queen shared the news with her fans on Twitter in a series of tweets. She said "Remember Jingle B**bs 2016? How about a New Christmas Video? I'm a Christmas Jedi." She came into the spotlight when she promised to strip for the Indian Cricket Team if it won 2011 Cricket World Cup.

The model turned actor achieved her run towards the fame when she promised to strip for the Indian Cricket Team if it won it 2011 Cricket World Cup. However, she could not fulfill her wish due to public disapproval and claimed that she was denied the permission to do so by Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Later in 2012, the star posed naked after Kolkata Knight Riders took home the trophy of IPL 5. She was also the leading actor in film Nasha, playing a teacher who ends up having a sexual relationship with one of her students. The posters of the film attracted massive backlash and the protesters expressed their anger by tearing the posters and setting them on fire in Mumbai.

She started her career as a model and became one of the top nine contestants of the Gladrags Manhunt and Megamodel Contest in 2010.

