Filmmaker R. Balki, who has a background in advertising just as writer Prasoon Joshi, says the newly appointed Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) chairperson is sensible person who will support cinema in the right way.

“I think Prasoon is a very sensible and an artistic person. He understands what is cinema’s purpose… He understands the true reason there’s a censor board and that it’s supposed to be a certification board,” Balki said in an exclusive interview.

“Of course, there are certain things that the government would come upon saying ‘Don’t do this, don’t do that’. But that would be a few incidents here and there, and they should be exceptions, not the rule,” added the director of movies like “Cheeni Kum” and “Paa”.

Prasoon has replaced the controversial Pahlaj Nihalani as the chief of the censor board, which had in the recent past been in news for ordering cuts, beeps and disclaimers for movies, leaving filmmakers hapless.

But Balki feels the scenario may change now.

“Prasoon will understand that the job of the board is to certify films, and not to cut them. A censor board is a supporter of films, not a destroyer. I think the censor Board’s job is to protect our films and not to kind of attack them,” he added.

Balki’s next directorial is “PadMan”, featuring Akshay Kumar, Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte.

He was here on Thursday for a session with his wife Gauri Shinde for Ficci Ladies Organsiation (FLO).