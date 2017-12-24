Bollywood diva Priyanka Chopra on Sunday said that she was heartbroken after she was not able to visit Bareilly to attend an important ceremony. "My team had also explored all other possible options to get there but the fog has put to rest all plans for today," Priyanka Chopra said this on her official Twitter account.

In a statement shared by Priyanka Chopra on her Twitter account, She said, “I am heartbroken that I will not be able to attend the convocation ceremony and receive my honorary doctorate in person at the Bareilly International University today. We’ve been at the airport since this morning waiting for clearance from the ATC. My team had also explored all other possible options to get there but the fog has put to rest all plans for today. I was really looking forward to going back to Bareilly … not just to receive the honorary doctorate but also to see old friends and family and just reconnect with a city that has been such an important part of my life. I want to thank the University for being so understanding and I would like to wish every graduate all the very best as they set forth on a new journey. I will see you all again very soon.”

Priyanka’s excitement to attend the event in Bareilly can be guessed from the tweets which she posted on her official account sharing the situation and how much she wants to be there and to get honoured with the Doctorate Degree. Priyanka on her Twitter profile on Sunday wrote, “Weather Gods and Goddesses, please do your thing and clear the skies. I really need to get to Bareilly! Fog lockdown. This can’t be happening,” Priyanka tweeted.

According to reports, the Bajirao Mastani actress was to be honoured with a doctorate degree from the university chancellor Keshav Kumar Agrawal in the presence of Union Environment Minister Harsh Vardhan and Uttar Pradesh Finance Minister Rajesh Agarwal.