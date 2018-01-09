Global sensation Priyanka Chopra has extended her support to 75th Golden Globe Awards Time's Up Campaign by by sharing a picture in an all black ensemble. The all black ensemble worn by most of the celebrities at the red carpet signified a silent protest against a number of sexual harassment cases in Hollywood.

Even if actress Priyanka Chopra was not at the 75th Golden Globe Awards, it didn’t stop her from lending support to the Time’s up campaign by sporting an all-black ensemble. The actress took to Instagram to share a photograph of herself in an all-black ensemble — much like what was flaunted by Hollywood’s Who’s Who at the awards gala on Sunday in Los Angeles. She captioned it; “Today we wear black. Wherever you are, whoever you are, whatever you’re doing… join us. Time’s Up. Why we wear black.”

The Golden Globe Awards event saw most celebrities in black ensembles, signifying a silent protest against the spate of sexual harassment scandals that have rocked Hollywood. Putting out the message louder were black-and-white ‘Time’s Up’ pins. The colour black was chosen as a way for the movie and TV industry to make a statement against a pervasive culture of misconduct. The Time’s Up campaign is a coalition of 300 Hollywood women-actors, directors, producers, writers, agents and entertainment executives-who have also established a $13 million legal defense fund to provide support for women and men who have experienced sexual harassment or abuse in the workplace.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra has been reportedly approached for Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s film Fanney Khan starring Anil Kapoor as the lead actor. If she agrees to sign the film, Priyanka will break her 2 year long Bollywood break. The actor’s next big Hollywood releases in this year include A Kid Like Jake that features Homeland star Claire Danes and Jim Parsons from The Big Bang Theory, and Isn’t It Romantic with Rebel Wilson.