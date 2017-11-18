Deepika Padukone has termed protests against Padmavati as shameful and has reiterated her faith in the judiciary. “I have complete faith in the judiciary. I have given two years of my life to this film and am not happy with the way protests are being held,” the actress said. Meanwhile, protests have intensified across the country against Padmavati despite many clarifications from the makers.

The row over Padmavati is escalating with every passing day testing the patience of actors and makers of the film. Padmavati’s lead actress Deepika Padukone has lashed out at those opposing the release of the movie once again and has said ‘it is shameful the way protests are being conducted against Padmavati’. Padukone, however, reiterated her faith in the judiciary and said, “I have complete faith in the judiciary. I have given two years of my life to this film and am not happy with the way protests are being held,” the actress said.

The actress had burst out earlier this week as well and said the nation had regressed. “It’s appalling, it’s absolutely appalling. What have we gotten ourselves into? And where have we reached as a nation? We have regressed,” she had said in an interview. The actress had added that the story of Padmavati needs to be told. “As a woman, I feel proud to be a part of this film and to tell this story, which needs to be told. And it needs to be told now,” she further said.

Meanwhile, protests have intensified against the film across the country with Hindu fringe groups including Rajput Karni Sena refusing to take a step back despite many clarifications from director Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The groups are accusing the makers of Padmavati of distorting facts and hurting religious sentiments. In an open threat, Karni Sena had said they will behead director Sanjay Leela Bhansali and cut off the nose of Deepika Padukone if they pushed if the makers pushed for the release of Padmavati.

The film has hit another stumbling block as censor board has returned the film to makers without certification citing incomplete application. The makers have however said the application has been rejected on technical grounds and would be sent to the board after fixing it.