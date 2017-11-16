Qarib Qarib Singlle featuring Irrfan Khan and Parvathy is an absolutely fresh storyline which will make you fall in love with the film as well as the actors. This indifferent take on adulthood romance will leave you with a big smile and Irrfan Khan’s phenomenal performance is an icing on the cake.

Qarib Qarib Singlle starring Irrfan Khan and actress Parvathy is a pure treat to watch. Helmed by Tanuja Chandra, this film keeps you deeply indulged till the end because of the high entertaining quotient which is mixed with a mature touch to it. With a unique storyline and fresh performance by actress Parvathy along with Irrfan Khan’s exceptional dialogue delivery, this film leaves you with a big smile on your face. After a long time, Bollywood has come up with an extraordinary film that will change your mind set about Hindi films.

We all know how brilliant Irrfan Khan as an actor is but in this film he displays a different charm altogether. Watching Irrfan will put a smile on your face throughout the movie. Irrfan’s portrayal as Yogi is so real that you will actually believe in it and want someone like that in your life. Parvathy on the other hand perfectly fit into Jaya’s character. One of the best things about Qarib Qarib Singlle is that it will make you learn many things about life while it is entertaining you at the same time. According to me here are five reasons why you should hit the theatres right away to watch Qarib Qarib Singlle which will surely become very close to your heart as well.

1-Fresh storyline and concept: We have seen many rom-coms in Bollywood where there is the same old storyline of a young girl and boy meeting and then some funny elements are added to the stale romantic story but not this one. Qarib Qarib Singlle is a fresh story of adulthood love where a 35-year-old widow meets a happy-go-lucky man on an online dating site who is completely opposite to her and they both decide to go on a crazy journey for a very strange reason. The unique part is that the story has been narrated so beautifully that for a moment you forget that you are watching a film.

2-Irrfan Khan’s outstanding performance: Irrfan Khan is the finest actor of all times who can never really disappoint you but after watching his performance in this film you will truly fall in love with him. His charm and spectacular comic timing will leave you wanting for more.

3-Short and sweet: Nobody likes to watch lengthy movies which are stretched for no reason. Qarib Qarib Singlle from start to end is all logic without putting unwanted scenes to stretch the film which makes it a short and sweet film of barely two hours with unlimited entertainment.

4- No unwanted songs: Unlike the usual Bollywood masala flicks which have innumerable tracks, this film doesn’t feature any unwanted soundtracks. In fact, the beautiful background music is pleasing to the ears and makes a lot of sense as to why it is there in the film.

5-You will laugh your heart out till the end: Like I have been saying, Irrfan Khan’s epic comic timing and impeccable dialogues couple with Parvathy’s innocent talks will make you laugh throughout. One thing that I am sure of is that you will leave the hall with a big smile on your face. The thing about the film is that you enjoy watching it so much that it makes you truly happy from inside.