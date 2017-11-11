Qarib Qarib Singlle has earned an average amount of Rs 1.75 crore on its first day. Directed by Tanuja Chandra, the romantic comedy stars Irrfan Khan and Parvathy in lead roles. Qarib Qarib Singlle is also the Bollywood debut of actor Parvathy who hails from Kerala and has been active in films down south.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the figures. “#QaribQaribSinglle Fri ₹ 1.75 cr. India biz… Expected to witness growth over the weekend,” he said. Directed by Tanuja Chandra, the romantic comedy stars Irrfan Khan and Parvathy in lead roles. Currently, it has strong competitors in the form of Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana, Ittefaq and Thor: Ragnarok, but if all goes well, the film should do well because of large Irrfan Khan fan base and a good word-of-mouth. As a matter of fact, Irrfan Khan is one of those actors who know how to impress his audience. Irrfan Khan effortlessly realistic performance will surely benefit the film.

Irrfan Khan was earlier seen in comedy film Hindi Medium earlier this year which was a Box Office hit and garnered positive responses from the critics as well as the audience. Hindi Medium was a unique storyline with an inspiring message for the audience. Irrfan Khan is known for his breakthrough performances in films like Maqbool, The Lunchbox, Paan Singh Tomar and The Namesake. Qarib Qarib Single has been directed by Tanuja Chandra who is associated with serious films like Dushman and Sangharsh.

‘Qarib Qarib Singlle’ has been shot in real locations including Dehradun, Delhi, Alwar, Bikaner, Rishikesh and Gangtok. The film has some nice songs ‘Khatam Kahani’, ‘Tu Chale Toh’ and a slow number ‘Jaane De’ sung by Atif Aslam.