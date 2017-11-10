Qarib Qarib Singlle movie which features Irrfan Khan and Parvathy is fresh and mature take on adulthood romance. While Parvathy has given a splendid performance, Irrfan Khan is effortlessly witty. This rom-com takes you on a journey self-discovery and will leave you with a smile.

After Irrfan Khan’s Hindi Medium won our hearts this year, it’s time for Qarib Qarib Singlle to spell its magic as this rom-com starring Irrfan Khan and Parvathy brings us a fresh and delighting take on adulthood love. This funny yet mature tale is about how two people who are experienced yet ‘lost’, finally discover themselves. This otherwise romantic storyline has a semisweet taste to it which actually makes it real. The film or rather journey has been shot in some beautiful locations in Dehradun, Roorkee, Jaipur and Gangtok.

Qarib Qarib Singlle tells us the story of Jaya (Parvathy) and Yogi (Irrfan) who meet through a dating website called Ab Tak Single and go on a journey full of adventures yet delightful from Haridwar to Gangtok. While Jaya is a 35-year-old widow who is a workaholic, beneath her light coloured dresses lies her subtle personality. The problem with Jaya is that she is somehow not able to come to terms with her past and lacks self-confidence in her personal life due to this. She is a shy and modest person who fails to understand that it’s impossible to keep everyone happy. It is only when she meets Yogi, she realizes that there is a whole different world out there. Yogi’s vibrant, outspoken and loud personality irritates her at first but she later learns how it is important to live in the moment.

Although they both carry bittersweet memories from their past, Yogi somehow is still in search of new love. Jaya, on the other hand, is not ready to let go of her past. Although not many details about Yogi in the film have been mentioned, the witty dialogues, epic comic timing and romance which is so close to reality won’t let us think much and just enjoy the film with a smile. The conversation and chemistry that Irrfan and Parvathy share makes you want more. At one point in time, you just don’t want the film to end.

While Parvathy’s performance gives you a breath of fresh air, Irrfan’s effortless acting makes it a beautiful tale to watch. The song Khatam Kahani gives it an icing on the cake mainly because of Raj Shekhar’s lyrics while Atif Aslam’s Jaane De also adds to the mood.