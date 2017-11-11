Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt, who was last seen in Karan Johar’s Badrinath Ki Dulhania is gearing up for her upcoming film Raazi which will be released on May 11, 2018. Alia on Saturday shared her look from the film and it is absolutely beautiful. Raazi has been directed by Meghna Gulzar.

Alia Bhatt, who is one of the youngest actresses of Bollywood, has over the time proven to be one of the most versatile and talented actresses of recent times. The Highway actress proved that she can take up challenging roles and perform them effortlessly on the big screen. She has been successful in both commercial and parallel cinema. The young actress, who made her big Bollywood debut in Karan Johar’s Student of the Year, is the daughter of veteran filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt. Alia has impressed the audience with her phenomenal performance in movies like Udta Punjab, Highway and Dear Zindagi, is now gearing up for her forthcoming venture, Raazi.

The film Raazi, helmed by Meghna Gulzar, is based on a novel called ‘Calling Sehmat’ written by Harinder Sikka. The film also features Masaan actor Vicky Kaushal in a lead role. Alia, who is playing the role of a Kashmiri spy who marries a Pakistani Army officer, shared a picture of her look in the film and she looks effortlessly beautiful! With heavy kohl-laden eyes, a nose ring, dangling earrings and a pastel suit Alia pulls off the look gracefully. The film is based on the Indo-Pakistan war era of 1971. Meghna Gulzar’s critically acclaimed Raazi was loved by the critics as well as the masses which naturally makes the wait for this movie even harder.

Earlier as the shoot got wrapped up, Alia had expressed, “And we wrapped #RAAZI last night. Last days are always very emotional because you live with the character for so many months and then you have to let it go. This is pretty much how our life looked like on set – My director and I just totally lost in our own little world hope you guys love the film as much as we loved making it.” Alia Bhatt was last seen in Gauri Shinde’s Dear Zindagi in which Alia’s performance was highly applauded by the critics and Karan Johar’s Badrinath Ki Dulhania opposite Varun Dhawan.

Alia has been sharing several glimpses from the sets of the movie. A few days back she informed her fans about the wrap of Raazi shoot. In her social media post, the actor also mentioned how she was living the character from past few months and how it is difficult for an actor to let go of a character when the movie wraps up.