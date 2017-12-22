Tiger Zinda Hai has finally hit the theatres and it is touted to shatter all the existing records at the box office. Nobody even comes close to Salman Khan when box office collections of movies are taken into consideration. Let's take a look at Salman's last 5 movies and their gross revenues.

Salman Khan-starrer Tiger Zinda Hai has already hit the silver screens and many film pundits are tipping the movie to do record-breaking business. The anticipation among Salman Khan fans for his latest movie was such that when Tiger Zinda Hai trailer was released, it broke the world record for the most liked movie trailer on YouTube. And if the latest instalment of Tiger franchise witnesses a commercial windfall, it will not be a big surprise to many because when it comes to minting money, the Dabangg actor aces them all.

Salman Khan has been one of the favourite heroes of Bollywood and he has proven his mettle at the box office time and again. It wouldn’t be wrong to say that the actor possesses Midas touch for everything that he touched turns into gold. In the past one decade, he has not delivered a single commercial flop and the revenues of his last couple of movies belittle the closest competition by a mile.

Let’s take a look at the last 5 movies of Salman Khan and their box office collections:

Tubelight – As per the benchmark that has been set by Salman Khan, the movie did ‘average’ business which stood at a whopping Rs 211 crore. Sultan – The 2016 movie erupted at the box office and collected a record-breaking revenue of Rs 589 crore. Prem Ratan Dhan Payo – Sooraj Barjatya and Salman Khan came together after almost two decades for this full-scale family entertainer, which went on to garner Rs 432 crore. Bajrangi Bhaijaan – The movie that stressed on the cordial Indo-Pak relations was a package full of everything. It was liked so much by the audience that it minted around Rs 629 crore at the box office. Kick – The action-packed 2014 movie was a massive hit as it collected more than Rs 400 crore.

The gross collections of Salman Khan’s last 5 films stand at Rs 2260 crore.

