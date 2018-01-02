Rajinikanth’s 2.0 is one of the most talked about movies of the Kollywood. The movie, which was initially to release on Diwali last year was later postponed to January 25. According to Rajinikanth's latest statement, the trilingual film is all set to be released on April 13 as some computer graphics has to be done".

Rajnikanth’s much-awaited movie 2.0 is still struggling with its release as the movie’s computer graphics still need some alterations. The movie is rated as one of the most expensive movies in the film industry. The sci-fi entertainer is made on a budget of Rs 450 crore. The trilingual film is all set to be released on April 13, which also has Akshay Kumar playing the antagonist. The movie is directed by S Shankar and will release in three languages-Tamil, Hindi and Telugu.

Recently, Superstar Rajinikanth has made his blockbuster debut into politics which can change the political discourse of the politics of Tamil Nadu forever.