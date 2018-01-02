Rajinikanth's most awaited sci-fi entertainer is again facing some issues with its release date. The release date has been shifted to April as some more graphics work has to be done. The movie is directed by SS Vasan whose ‘Chandralekha’ was turned out to be a blockbuster. Fifty days after the release of 2.0, Kaala, the superstar's last venture before he joins politics will get release.

Rajinikanth’s most eagerly awaited movies have become the talk of the town. Rajinikanth’s 2.0 is one of the most talked about movies of the Kollywood. The movie, which was initially to release on Diwali last year was later postponed to January 25. The 3D sci-fi film has Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar in the lead roles. “Since there is some more CG (computer graphics) work that needs to be done, it is getting delayed. We have shifted the release to April,” Rajinikanth said. The movie is rated as one of the most expensive movies in the film industry. The sci-fi entertainer is made on a budget of Rs 450 crore. The trilingual film is all set to be released on April 13, which also has Akshay Kumar playing the antagonist. The movie is directed by S Shankar and will release in three languages-Tamil, Hindi and Telugu.

Fifty days after the release of 2.0, the superstar’s last venture before he joins politics- Kaala will get release. The film directed by Pa Ranjit, who helmed the superstar’s last release Kabali (2016), is rumoured to have a storyline and dialogues which will pave Rajini’s entry into politics. Rajinikanth said at his fan meeting, “Kaala is something totally different from my normal films. Pa Ranjith has given me an all-new look.”