One of the greatest Indian film industry star, Rajinikanth has millions of fans, followers, all impressed by his acting in the movies but there are many others who love to see him as an actor but not that convinced of him joining the politics. So at one point, Rajinikanth has a fan base who love his acting and there are lakhs of others who want him to see as a politician, therefore, after Rajinikanth analysing his political entry, is his fan base going to shrink or will it register an upsurge will be a waiting game here. Well, this is something only time will tell but ahead of Rajinikanth’s 2.0 super release, will the film get benefit from Rajikikanths popularity would be an interesting thing to study.

Rajinikanth’s 2.0 has been made on a budget of Rs 450 crore and is said to be India’s most expensive film. The sci-fi entertainer has been directed by S Shankar and has Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar as the antagonist. The Rajinikanth flick will be released in three languages — Tamil, Hindi and Telugu. Besides these three languages, the film will be released in 12 other languages too.