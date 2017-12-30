Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao is bringing in the New Year 2018 with his longtime girlfriend Patralekhaa in Thailand. The duo met on the sets of Hansal Mehta’s directorial Citylights in 2014 and has been one of the steadiest couples of Bollywood. The couple shared their vacation pictures on their official Instagram handle and we must admit they are too cute to handle.

The duo shared the screen-space in Hansal Mehta’s directorial Citylights in 2014 and fell in love. Responding to marriage speculations, Rajkummar said that marriage with Patralekhaa would definitely happen but not right now as both of them are busy focusing on their respective careers. Unlike many Bollywood couples, this duo has never shied away from expressing their love for each other, be it on social media or personal interviews. Talking about their professional lives, Rajkummar said he always gives her professional advice whenever she asks for it.

On the work front, Rajkummar and Patralekhaa are all set to share the screen-space Hansal Mehta’s web series Bose Dead/Alive. While Rajkummar will be seen playing the role of freedom fighter Subhas Chandra Bose, Patralekhaa will be seen playing the role of a woman who idolized Bose’s passion and love for his country. Rajkummar Rao has a long list of interesting Bollywood projects in his kitty like Omerta, a film based on the story of Pakistan based terrorist Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh, Fanne Khan and Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga opposite Sonam Kapoor.