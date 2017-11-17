In the film Dwayne Johnson’s character shares a strong bond with George who is a super intelligent gorilla. After a genetic experiment on the gorilla, he goes rouge and launches a rampage on the city. Later, it is learned that other animals were also being genetically modified and a wolf and alligator join the gorilla in the rampage.

The upcoming film of Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson ‘Rampage’ is set to be released in April 2018. The movie is an adaptation from a videogame. The trailer features a gigantic wolf, a humongous ape and an alligator that turn monsters after genetic experimentation and launch mayhem on Chicago in America. Rampage is based on the 1986 arcade game of the same name. Rock posted the trailer of the movie on his Facebook page with the message, “As a punk kid I dropped tons of quarters in this arcade game while hangin’ out in smokey pool halls, I had no business hangin’ out in. Today, George is my best friend & I proudly give you our new Rampage trailer. Enjoy.”

In the film Dwayne Johnson’s character shares a strong bond with George who is a super intelligent gorilla. After a genetic experiment on the gorilla, he goes rouge and launches a rampage on the city. Later, it is learned that other animals were also being genetically modified and a wolf and alligator join the gorilla in the rampage. The trio launches havoc on Chicago in America; but do not worry — Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson comes to save the world once again.

Before it becomes too late Dwayne Johnson tries to find an anti-dote for the reaction and bring the monstrous creatures back to normal. The film also features Naomie Harris, Joe Manganiello, Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Malin Akerman. The movie has been directed by Brad Peyton, who earlier directed San Andreas that also featured Dwayne Johnson. The Rock will be next seen in Jumanji 2, along with Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan and Jack Black.