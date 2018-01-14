Haryana’s shine and Pride Randeep Hooda has mesmerised his fans with his super hot personality and exemplary acting skills. In spite of a slow start of his acting career, Randeep made his way to Bollywood A lister celebrities with films like Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai, Saheb, Biwi aur Gangster, Jannat, Jism 2 Murder 3, Sultan and Kick. However, the supremely talented actor proved that there is no one like him in the industry with his stint in films like Highway, Sarabjit and Do lafzon ki Kahaani. In addition to his successful film career, Hooda ruled the threatre world with his praise-worthy acting in numerous stage plays and had made his debut as a playwriter with an adaptation of Lee Blessing’s A Walk in the Woods.

Talking about his love for Theatre, Hooda said, “Juggling between the two [theatre and films] does get difficult, but I don’t see myself ever give up Theatre. It’s got a deeper connect with who I really am. So, if films give you the wings to fly, Theatre is a reality check, it keeps you grounded. Films can give you the satisfaction of feeling like a hero, but theatre gives you the real satisfaction of being an actor.” Randeep Hooda is also the only Bollywood actor who regularly participates in professional equestrian sports, including polo and show jumping.

One look at the actor’s personal life will reveal his love for his horses. The actor keeps all his horses at the Mahalakshmi Racecourse in Mumbai. Rated among India’s Most Desirable Men, Randeep Hooda definitely steals hearts with his oh-so-hot looks and mesmerising body.

Check out Randeep Hooda’s 30 Hot, Sexy and Most Handsome Photos: 

Randeep Hooda mesmerising her fans with his super hot avatar.
Doesn’t Randeep Hooda look ever-so-breathtaking with his pet horse?
Oh-so-sexy Randeep Hooda charms his fans with his new look.
Randeep Hooda dazzles in a dapper black suit.
Hot and Sexy Randeep Hooda spends his free time with the love of his life-Horses.
Randeep Hooda can seemlessly adapt to any role – Here is a still from Sarabjit.
Randeep Hooda looks like a sexy fireman in his latest photo.
Desi Videshi Randeep Hooda clicks a sexy selfie for his fans.
The epic hot and sexy transformation of Ranveer Hooda from his film Sarabjit to Do lafzon ki.
Randeep Hooda mesmerises his fans with his black and white retro look.
Randeep Hooda is one the most handsome and sexiest actors of Indian Film Industry.
Randeep Hoos turns up the temperature on the runway.
Hot and sexy Randeep Hooda takes a stroll on London streets.
Mesmerising Randeep Hooda represents his film Beeba Boy at Toronto Film Festival.
Randeep Hooda shares a sexy still from his film Beeba Boy.
Hold your heart ladies as Randeep Hooda steals your hearts away with his Johnnie Walker look.
Randeep Hooda looks sexy as ever as he shares an adorable moment with his pet horse.
Randeep Hooda is the new classy as he looks mesmerising in a blue embroidered blazer.
Ace actor Randeep Hooda shares a still from his film Sarabjit.
Randeep Hooda looks glistening as he receives a grand welcome in Australia.
Randeep Hooda recreates the legendary Bollywood pose.
Randeep Hooda shares a photo from a jaw-dropping hot photoshoot.
Super hot Randeep Hooda captured by the paparazzi during film promotions.
Randeep Hooda shares a heartwarming moment with Salman Khan during the shoot of Sultan.
Super sexy Randeep Hooda transforms into a true sikh for his latest film.
Randeep Hooda wishes a Merry Christmas to all his fans with his cute friend.
Randeep Hooda experiences a fan moment with none other than veteran actor Dharmendra.
Randeep Hooda steals hearts in his hot and sexy royal look.
Randeep Hooda turns up the temperatures for his latest super hot photoshoot.