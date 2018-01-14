Haryana's shine and pride Randeep Hooda is one of India's most hottest and desirable celebrities. With his super hot looks and exemplary acting skills in films like Highway, Sarabjit and Do lafzon ki, Hooda has proved that he is here to stay and rule. Have a look at his 30 hot, sexy and most handsome photos that will leave you mesmerised.

Haryana’s shine and Pride Randeep Hooda has mesmerised his fans with his super hot personality and exemplary acting skills. In spite of a slow start of his acting career, Randeep made his way to Bollywood A lister celebrities with films like Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai, Saheb, Biwi aur Gangster, Jannat, Jism 2 Murder 3, Sultan and Kick. However, the supremely talented actor proved that there is no one like him in the industry with his stint in films like Highway, Sarabjit and Do lafzon ki Kahaani. In addition to his successful film career, Hooda ruled the threatre world with his praise-worthy acting in numerous stage plays and had made his debut as a playwriter with an adaptation of Lee Blessing’s A Walk in the Woods.

Talking about his love for Theatre, Hooda said, “Juggling between the two [theatre and films] does get difficult, but I don’t see myself ever give up Theatre. It’s got a deeper connect with who I really am. So, if films give you the wings to fly, Theatre is a reality check, it keeps you grounded. Films can give you the satisfaction of feeling like a hero, but theatre gives you the real satisfaction of being an actor.” Randeep Hooda is also the only Bollywood actor who regularly participates in professional equestrian sports, including polo and show jumping.

One look at the actor’s personal life will reveal his love for his horses. The actor keeps all his horses at the Mahalakshmi Racecourse in Mumbai. Rated among India’s Most Desirable Men, Randeep Hooda definitely steals hearts with his oh-so-hot looks and mesmerising body.

Check out Randeep Hooda’s 30 Hot, Sexy and Most Handsome Photos: