Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt have started shooting for Zoya Akhtar's directoral Gully Boy. The star cast of the film shared the good news on their official Twitter account. Gully Boy is based on the lives of street rappers Divine and Naezy. The release date of the film is yet to be announced.

Bollywood ace superstars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt have started shooting for Zoya Akhtar’s directorial film Gully Boy. Alia Bhatt shared the good news on her official Twitter handle and tweeted; “And finally its Day 1 of #GullyBoy !!! Such a special film for me for various reasons!!!! Wish me luckkkk!!!! Your support and love means the world to me. Wohooo let’s do this!” Actor Farhan Akhtar, who is also the producer of Gully Boy, also wished the team and tweeted, “And it begins.. Day 1 of #GullyBoy All the best Zoya @aalia08 @RanveerOfficial & team.

And finally its Day 1 of #GullyBoy !!! Such a special film for me for various reasons!!!! Wish me luckkkk!!!! Your support and love means the world to me 💫 Wohooo let’s do this! @RanveerOfficial #zoyaakhtar 💙 — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) January 14, 2018

Zoya Akhtar shared a photo from the Gully Boy sets to announce the commencement of the project. She said, “Day 1 #herewego #gullyboy #slateit #makingmovies #anotherdayinparadise. Ranveer Singh has already started the prep for Gully Boy as the superstar recently shared a sneak peak of his upcoming rap song for the film. He has also shared some of the behind the scenes images with his real life gully boy team. On the commencement of the shooting schedule, Ranveer said, Such wonderfully warm wishes pouring in for #GullyBoy ! Thank you all ! @aalia08 @ritesh_sid @excelmovies feeling #blessed. “

Gully Boy takes an interesting angle on the lives of street rappers Divine and Naezy, based in Mumbai. Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt will come together on the big screen for the very first time. Along with the duo, ace actor Kalki Koechlin will also join the star cast as a rapper. The release date of the film is yet to be announced.