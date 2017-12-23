The English Premier League has officially announced its partnership with Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh who is big sports buff. Being an ardent football fan, his love for football is no secret, he has been a regular at the Emirates to cheer the Gunners and has posted about his visits to the London club quite a lot on social media.

The English Premier League has officially announced its partnership with Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh who is big sports buff. The actor is an ardent football fan and a passionate Arsenal fan, he will be promoting the game across the country and will also take part in the league related events. “The Bollywood star is a passionate football fan and will help promote the Premier League to fans in India and globally,” said an official announcement on the Premier League website.

Ranveer’s love for football is no secret, he has been a regular at the Emirates to cheer the Gunners and has posted about his visits to the London club quite a lot on social media. Well it seems like his true love for Arsenal has finally paid off and the Premier League India has identified him as a perfect ambassador for one of the biggest football leagues in the world. In this ambassadorial role, he will be working to support the League’s community initiatives across India, promote fan events and share his passion for the game.

“The Premier League has formed an official partnership with Indian film actor Ranveer Singh.Singh, famous for his lead roles in films such as Bajirao Mastani and Befikre, is a lifelong supporter of Arsenal and closely follows Premier League action throughout the season.In this ambassadorial role, he will be working to support the League’s community initiatives across India, promote fan events and share his passion for the game.This partnership builds on the Premier League’s existing commitment to fans and development of the game in India. The League recently hosted an international fan park in Bengaluru, which saw more than 20,000 Indian fans engage with clubs and activities.The Premier League is committed to supporting the development of the game at both a grassroots and elite level in India and has been running the international community programme Premier Skills there since 2007,” said the official statement by Premier League.

“Premier Skills is a global coaching and referee development programme which uses football as a tool to engage and develop the skills of young people. The programme is run in partnership with the British Council, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) and the Indian Super League (ISL). Since the programme’s inception a decade ago, Premier Skills projects have trained more than 1,000 local coaches and referees while reaching more than 78,000 young people in the country,” the statement elaborated.

❤️ @arsenal @premierleague #COYG A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on Dec 22, 2017 at 11:35am PST

This partnership with Ranveer Singh will also strengthen the relationship between the Premier League and the ISL which was first formalised in 2014, when a mutual cooperation agreement between the two was signed. This alliance has seen the two leagues exchange knowledge, strategic support and ideas around the development of the game at all levels.

Richard Masters, Premier League Managing Director, said: “Ranveer Singh is a passionate Premier League supporter who connects with fans across India and the world. His knowledge of the game and commitment to its development and growth, both domestically and internationally, is what has led to the creation of this partnership. We look forward to working with Ranveer to encourage football fans in India to play, coach, referee and support the game.”

Ranveer Singh added: “It is an honour to take on an ambassadorial role with the Premier League. I look forward to sharing my passion for football and hope that I can help develop and grow the fan base for the sport in India.”

Ranveer apart from being a spirited football fan has also been an equally energetic player on the pitch and is often seen playing the beautiful game with his friends in Mumbai. Another notable Arsenal fan to mention from Bollywood would be Esha Gupta who is a life-long gunner. Ranveer’s enthusiasm and football’s ever growing fan base in India, the EPL looks set to mark new beginnings in India.