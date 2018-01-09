However, since both Padman and Padmavat have a different genre and are based on entirely different topics, the clash would not cause much trouble for both the filmmakers as the audience might enjoy both the films and appreciate the great work behind both the films.

With both the directors—Sanjay Leela Bhansali and R Balki being phenomenal in their work, it will be interesting to see which film manages to spell more magic on the audience as well as the critics

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s controversial film Padmavati which has now been renamed to Padmavat, has finally got a release date. The film which was supposed to release in December will now hit the theatres on January 25, which is the Republic Day weekend along with Akshay Kumar’s Padman. This will surely be one of the first biggest clashes of 2018 as both Padmavat, which is a period drama and Padman, which is based on a true story are one of the most anticipated films of this year. However, it will be very difficult for the fans to choose between both the films as the audience is expecting both the movies to do very well. Even the trailer of both these films was appreciated by the audience.

With both the directors—Sanjay Leela Bhansali and R Balki being phenomenal in their work, it will be interesting to see which film manages to spell more magic on the audience as well as the critics. Meanwhile, Neeraj Pandey’s upcoming thriller Aiyaari, which stars Sidharth Malhotra and Manoj Baypayee and was earlier slated to release along with Akshay Kumar’s Padman, will now be getting postponed and the makers of Aiyaari have decided to release the film on February 9, after the announcement of Padmavat releasing on January 25.

However, since both Padman and Padmavat have a different genre and are based on entirely different topics, the clash would not cause much trouble for both the filmmakers as the audience might enjoy both the films and appreciate the great work behind both the films. Padmavat features Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor in lead roles while Padman features Akshay Kumar, Radhika Apte and Sonam Kapoor in lead roles.