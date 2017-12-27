Cardi B and Migos might’ve reached new heights as their bid of setting new couple goals by having sex online. In the not so explicit video where both of them were fully clothed but caught of doing nasty things, Migos rapper was behind his girlfriend while Cardi on the other screamed at her phone's front camera and said: " ‘I don’t got no more in me left. You gotta give a whole hour’'.

Staying at top of Billboard charts with her hit-making single Bodak Yellow in the year 2017, rapper Cardi B stunned her fans on Instagram when a live video streamed online where the hip-hop artist and Migos rapper Offset were apparently having sex. Yes, you heard that right; Cardi B and Migos might’ve reached new heights in their bid of setting new couple goals by having sex online. In the not so explicit video where both of them were fully clothed but caught doing nasty things, Migos rapper was behind his girlfriend while Cardi on the other screamed at her phone’s front camera and said: “I don’t got no more in me left. You gotta give a whole hour’’.

After bewildering the fans through their alleged LIVE sex video where the onlookers ended up recording the whole incident, the 25-year-old rapper addressed the awkward situation herself. As there was smoke in the air before, it was Cardi B who eventually ended up clearing it. Earlier, the Migos’s rapper was heavily linked with cheating on his girlfriend, when a video of nude women dancing in a hotel room from Offset’s phone surfaced on the internet. As per sources the video hit the internet after Migos’s iCloud account was hacked which eventually added fire to ongoing cheating rumours.

Rather than addressing her ongoing relationship struggle to media, Cardi issued a statement of her own on Twitter and said they were not doing what you guys were actually thinking. ‘‘If anybody watch the live from last night they can see from beginning to end that i was talking then this guy came behind me and started fake dry humping me “Jesus Christ we Both had pants on!!’’ Cardi Tweeted. The rapper sarcastically wrote on her Instagram that she was fully clothed and was not having sex with Offset. ‘‘I was fully clothe(d) on live, I was not f**king on live. Yaaa can’t be that slow,’’ Cardi B was quoted on Instagram.