Born in a small town of Gorakhpur and raised in Dehi, Ravi Dubey had come to Mumbai to become a telecom engineer but became an actor instead. Call it sheer fate or luck, Ravi Dubey became one of the most known and hottest faces of Indian Television. Ravi started his career as a model and began his acting career in 2006 on DD National television show Stree… Teri Kahani, which was produced by Bollywood actors Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu. He gained his road to fame with popular television shows like 12/24 Karol Bagh and Saas Bina Sasural.

Ravi Dubey also met the love of his life Sargun Mehta on the set of 12/24 Karol Bagh and fell in love with her. The duo participated in the fifth season of popular reality show Nach Baliye and emerged as the first runners up. The model turned actor also spread his magic on the small screen by hosting shows like India’s Dancing Superstars, Masterchef India 3 as well as award shows like Zee Rishtey Awards. Super hot and sizzling Ravi also emerged as the 2nd runners up on Fear factor: Khatron ke Khiladi this year after which he is still entertaining his fans on Entertainment ki Raat aired on Colours.

Apart from a super successful acting career, Ravi is also an Internet sensation as he enjoys a massive fan following of more than 1 million on his official Instagram handle. Be it expressing his love for Sargun, sharing backstage images or flaunting his love for cars and fashion, Ravi surely knows how to win hearts.

Here are his 35 hot, sexy and most handsome images that will surely steal your heart all over again: