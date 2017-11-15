Hindu Janajagruti Samiti had issued an ultimatum to Censor Board of Film Certification (CBFC) that if Padmavati is allowed to release without the recommended cuts, there will be an outrage in the society. Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming historic periodic drama, which has been surrounded by many controversies, have Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor in lead roles. Padmavati is set to hit theatres on December 1.

At the time when Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s most awaited historic period drama Padmavati is just half-a-month away from its release on December 1, Hindu Janajagruti Samiti has reached out the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) asking the Censor Board to remove all objectionable scene in the movie. Padmavati starring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor has been into several controversies ever since its making as protesting groups against the film have their opinions that the makers have distorted historical facts which may hurt sentiments of a particular community.

According to reports, a memorandum that was submitted by Hindu Janajagruti Samiti to the CBFC, the Samiti had stated it can “cause a contempt of Indian culture and distort the glorifying history of Hindus.” A couple of days ago, in a relief for Padmavati makers, the Supreme Court had refused to entertain a plea against Padmavati’s release and had put onus on the CBFC. Earlier on November 14, Padmavati’s leading actress Deepika Padukone, who is playing Rani Padmini in the movie and a lot of controversies are associated with her character in the film, said that nothing can stop Padmavati from releasing. It was up to the Censor Board to decide on the film. Deepika further lashed out at all those protesting against film’s release saying “we’ve regressed as a nation”. However, this comment was not welcomed by many politicians.

Threatening Padmavati makers and the administration too, Hindu Janajagruti Samiti had warned that if the film is cleared without the recommended and objectionable cuts, there will be widespread outrage in the society. Among many controversies and objectionable instances in the film which have been drawn to the negotiating table, the protests has been about the Ghoomer Song in the film, which has already become a hit and also about an alleged dream sequence between Padmavati and Alauddin Khilji, which the makers have rejected that its there in the film.