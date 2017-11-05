Son of actor Richard Dreyfuss, has alleged that Kevin Spacey groped him when he was 18. According to Harry's account for Buzzfeed News, his father was working on the play "Complicit" at the Old Vic in London with Spacey, and they had gone to Spacey's apartment to run lines. Harry said that Kevin followed me, sat down, and with considerable effort, slid his hand between my right hand and my right leg.

Harry wrote, "It took that long because it just never occurred to me that Kevin would be interested in me in the first place. He was an adult man, a hero of mine, my dad's boss, none of which were categories on my radar for sexual interactions. Besides, I thought, surely he can't be coming on to me like this right in front of my dad. But his hand stayed there"

"The first time I met him, he put all my worries to rest. He saw me and his eyes lit up. He gave me such a warm smile, and instead of shaking my hand, he gave me a hug. Instantly, my young-man-perpetually-seeking-father-figures heart melted. All I remember thinking was you're so nice," Harry wrote.

After some time passed at the London apartment during which Spacey asked Harry how his Christmas had been, Harry ended up sitting next to Spacey on a couch while reading lines with his father. “After a few minutes, he put his hand on my thigh,” Harry wrote. “It took that long because it just never occurred to me that Kevin would be interested in me in the first place. He was an adult man, a hero of mine, my dad’s boss, none of which were categories on my radar for sexual interactions. Besides, I thought, surely he can’t be coming on to me like this right in front of my dad. But his hand stayed there.”

Harry said he rose and moved to the other side of the couch, but, “without missing a beat”, Spacey followed, sat just as close, and placed his hand back on Harry’s thigh, reports variety.com. According to Harry, Richard did not notice the interaction because he was too engrossed with his script. Harry again rose and moved to a different side of the couch, and placed both his hands on his own thighs so that Spacey wouldn’t be able to touch him again.

Harry said: “Once again Kevin followed me, sat down, and with considerable effort, slid his hand between my right hand and my right leg. Over the course of about 20 seconds, centimeter by centimeter, Kevin crawled his hand from my thigh over toward my crotch. My mind went blank. “Suddenly, he had completed his journey and now he had all of me in his hand. I stopped reading the script and my eyes went wide. I lifted up my head and faced him. Looking into his eyes, I gave the most meagre shake of my head that I could manage.”

Harry said he didn’t take more drastic action when he was allegedly groped because he thought he was protecting his father’s career. He also thought he was protecting any future prospects of working with Spacey. He also explained that he took so long to come forward because for a long time, he saw his experience with sexual abuse as “relatively minor”. Spacey is facing multiple allegations of sexual misconduct from several actors including Anthony Rapp.