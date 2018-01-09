India's hottest television host and actor Rithvik Dhanjani has won million hearts with his guy next door looks, crazy dance moves and splendid acting. Apart from the small screen, the hot shot actor is also an internet sensation as he enjoys a massive fan following of more than 1 million. Have a look at his 30 hot, sexy and most handsome photos.

Actor, Dancer, Host and Khatron Ka Khiladi Rithvik Dhanjani is a powerhouse of talent. After starting his career as a theatre actor, Rithvik paved his way to million hearts with jaw dropping performance in Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahanii playing the role of a hot and sexy vampire on screen. Just after the show ended, Rithvik grabbed the role of a parallel lead opposite Asha Negi in Pavitra Rishta aired on Zee TV. It was in this show that the duo fell in love and later participated in the dance reality show Nach Baliye Season 5 as a couple and emerged as winners.

Apart him from his super successful stint as an actor on Indian television, the hot shot star has also hosted an array of reality shows like Yeh Hai Aashiqui, V Distraction, Nach Baliye Season 7, India’s Best Dramebaaz as well as Super Dancers. Rithvik’s charismatic persona and super hot personality has awarded him a massive social media fan following reaching almost 1.8 million fan base. From openly expressing his love for his better half Asha Negi, sharing his travel adventures with his fans to behind the scenes goofiness, Rithvik has won hearts.

Check out 30 hot, sexy and most handsome photos of Rithvik Dhanjani: