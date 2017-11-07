According to media reports, Rohit Shetty's Golmaal Again' is just inches away from yet another milestone and this time it is the Rs 200 crore mark. The Ajay Devgn and Parineeti Chopra starrer has already earned Rs 194 crore in India and Rs 44 crore overseas.

Rohit Shetty’s multi-starrer comedy flick Golmaal Again has hit the right chords at the Box Office ever since its release. After hitting a century at the Box Office, the Ajay Devgn and Parineeti Chopra starrer is all set to make an entry to the 200 crore club. The comedy-horror film, which also features Tabu, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Kunal Khemu, Prakash Raj, Sirshak Shrestha and Neil Nitin Mukesh seems to be unstoppable at the Box Office. The film has already earned a huge amount of Rs 194 crore until now and will soon be touching the Rs 200 crore mark.

The film has done a great business not only in India but also overseas. According to reports, the film has earned Rs 44 crore overseas.Golmaal Again is the fourth installment of the Golmaal film franchise and marks Devgn’s tenth film collaboration with Rohit Shetty. The story revolves around Gopal (Ajay Devgn), Madhav (Arshad Warsi), Lucky (Tusshar Kapoor), Laxman Prasad (Shreyas Talpade) and Laxman (Kunal Khemu) who move back to their old neighbourhood in a new, palatial house. What they don’t know is that the house is haunted by a ghost, and later when they come to know about it, they become terrified. The previous cast of Golmaal series Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Shreyas Talpade, Tushar Kapoor and Kunal Khemu were included. But Kareena Kapoor was replaced by Parineeti Chopra in November 2016.

Meanwhile, the Golmaal Again team has celebrated the success of the film with a massive celebration. Actress Parineeti Chopra took to social media to share a picture of the celebration and captioned it as “BLURRED happiness, shaky excitement!! Thanks for making Golmaal Again HUGEEEEE!!!! Love you all”. The box office figures have really excited Rohit Shetty as the director has announced Golmaal 5 within days of its release.