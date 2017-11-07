The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned director-producer Aditya Chopra in connection with the alleged multi-crore royalty non-payment scam. The developments come after Bhushan Kumar, managing director of T-Series and Vikram Mehra of the Saregama music label, were both quizzed by the law enforcement department.

Director-producer Aditya Chopra, who is also the Chairman of Yash Raj Films, has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the alleged multi-crore royalty non-payment scam. Other names to figure along with Aditya Chopra are those of Shridhar Subramanium, vice-president of Sony Music India and Devraj Sanyal, MD-CEO of Universal Music. Their names have come up for recording their statements in connection with the alleged multi-crore royalty non-payment scam. The music company honchos are likely to appear before the agency in a couple of days with relevant documents, ED officials stated.

The developments come after Bhushan Kumar, managing director of T-Series and Vikram Mehra of the Saregama music label, were both quizzed by the law enforcement department. The department is trying to determine the pending amounts that these companies have to pay, according to the same report. As per law, lyricists and composers are entitled to 50% of the royalties garnered by the companies. However, according to the ED, these dues are pending since June 2012. Also, a media report states that a probe revealed that T-Series collected royalties worth Rs 2,000 crore in the last 6 years of which 50% belong to lyricists and composers but not a penny was paid.

Aditya Chopra, who last directed the Ranveer Singh and Vani Kapoor starrer Befikre in 2016, has also directed blockbusters like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995), Mohabbatein (2000), Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi (2008). He is the son of late Yash Chopra and is a successful film director, producer, screenwriter, broadcast producer and distributor. Aditya Chopra is married to Bollywood actress Rani Mukherji and the couple is blessed with a beautiful daughter named Adira. Currently, Aditya Chopra is gearing up for the release of his major production, Ali Abbas Zafar’s spy thriller Tiger Zinda Hai which will hit the theatres this Christmas on 22 December.