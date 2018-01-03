Ruslaan Mumtaz is one of the hottest men of Indian Television. The actor made his striking television debut in Kehta Hai Dil Jee Le Zara while he made his Bollywood debut with MP3- Mera Pehla Pehla Pyaar in 2007. Have a look at Ruslaan Mumtaz 35 hot, sexy and most handsome photos which make you fan yourself.

Born on 2nd August in 1982, Ruslaan Mumtaaz is an Indian television star who made his striking debut through Sony TV’s Kehta Hai Dil Jee Le Zara which was aired on on 15 August 2013. In the TV series directed by Sidharth Sen Gupta and Mohit Hussain, Ruslaan Mumtaaz acquired the role of the protagonist alongside actress Sangeeta Ghosh. Born in the cinema family, Ruslaan Mumtaaz is the son of actress Anjana Mumtaz, who is famous for her Marathi films and supporting roles in Hindi and Gujarati-language films.

Ruslaan gained his road to fame with his Bollywood debut in MP3- Mera Pehla Pehla Pyaar in 2007 and his next release Tere Sang in 2009. Not just that, the young star has also made his appearance felt in popular television shows such as Balika Vadhu and Ek Vivah Aisa Bhi. Apart from achieving commercial success, Ruslaan is also an Internet sensation due to the massive popularity he enjoys on his social media accounts. He’s hot and he knows it! The actor bares it all on his official Instagram handle by flaunting his well-built physique and charm.

The MP3 star also never misses a chance to express his love for his wife Nirali Mehta. From his travel adventures to stills from his latest photoshoot, Ruslaan gives a tough competition to big Bollywood superstars on the hotness meter. Here are 35 hot, sexy and most handsome pictures of Ruslaan Mumtaz that will make you fan yourself.