Little cupcake Tailmur Ali Khan, who brings a smile on our faces every time we see his adorable pictures, has been a talk of the town lately because of his delightful expressions while posing for the camera with daddy Saif Ali Khan and mommy Kareena Kapoor Khan and now that his unique nickname has been revaled by his proud parents, we can’t stop admiring Taimur at all. The little nawab, who was all over the news when his parents kept his name, has a very different and cute nickname which is not at all old school like Taimur. The little munchkin is called ‘Tim’ by his family members and loved ones. Now isn’t it an impressive and cool nickname for the handsome Taimur Ali Khan?

As per the report, while speaking to critics Rajeev Masand and Anupama Chopra, Saif revealed his son’s nickname. He is called Tim by his family. And while Taimur is old school, Tim is quite contemporary. Speaking about his son Taimur, Saif said on the show, “He is a blue-eyed boy. He is a genetic treasure trove, he is. He has got a bit of Rabindranath Tagore, he is a bit of Raj Kapoor, a bit of Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, little bit of Bhopal. It’s beyond me. He’s gone. Let’s see what happens.”

When asked how he would deal with all the stardom bombarded on him right from a very tender age, Saif said, “You have to sit him down, the minute he can understand it. And it’ll start with calling the people at home and not yelling. It’ll be manners, it’ll be ‘Please, Thank You, Aadaab’. It’ll be discipline from young age. At least we know these things. These Bombay kids are out of control. He’ll be very well behaved. And honestly if he does his ‘namaste’ right, he’ll score points. Have you seen Sara’s aadaab when she was younger? This is it. This is what we need, a nice aadaab from Tim. Tim by the way.”