Salman Khan celebrated his 52nd birthday with his close friends and family at his Panvel farmhouse with a Tiger Zinda hai themed cake. In a viral video, the actor can also been seen shaking a leg on the song Baby ko bass pasand hai from his hit film Sultan. The Bollywood megastar also dedicated the success of Tiger Zinda Hai to his co star Katrina Kaif and said, “Tiger Zinda Hai' has done well all because one reason, that is Katrina Kaif."

Salman Khan is the real king of Bollywood. Recently the actor celebrated his 52nd birthday with the big wigs from Bollywood at his Panvel farmhouse on December 26th. From Katrina Kaif, Sangeeta Bjilani, Lulia Vantur, Ms Dhoni, Daisy Shah, Sooraj Pancholi to Athiya Shetty, the list of invitees was long. In newly surfaced videos on social media, the bhai of Bollywood can be seen shaking a leg on the hit song Baby ko bass pasand hai from the film Sultan.

The three tier birthday cake of Salman Khan was the highlight of the evening as the cake featured all of his mega hits from Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Tiger Zinda hai to Sultan. Not just that, the black and gold embossed birthday cake also featured the logo of Salman’s Being Human organization, which has been reaching new heights with the release of new merchandises. Mumbai’s popular Le 15 Patisserie, founded by Chef Pooja Dhingra, designed Salman’s customized and yummylicious cake.

The Bollywood megastar also dedicated the success of Tiger Zinda Hai to his co star Katrina Kaif. He said, “Tiger Zinda Hai’ has done well all because one reason, that is Katrina Kaif.” The film is expected to cross the Rs 200 crore mark by the end of its first week. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Tiger Zinda Hai is a sequel of 2012 hit film Ek Tha Tiger. Salman will next be seen in Remo D’Souza’s Race 3 starring with Bobby deol, Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah and Anil Kapoor.