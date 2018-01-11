The 'Tiger Zinda Hai' star Salman Khan was working on the sets of Race 3 when the actor was escorted home by police after an armed man reached Film City on Tuesday. The shooting was halted in between and Salman was made to leave the sets as soon as possible.

The ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ star Salman Khan was working on the sets of Race 3 when the actor was escorted home by police after a group of armed men reached Film City on Tuesday. The shooting was halted in between and Salman was made to leave the sets as soon as possible. According to reports in a leading daily, the actor’s appearance in Jodhpur last Thursday in the black buck case led to threats by gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. Salman Khan who has been visiting Jodhpur for the past 10 years for the black buck case in which he was charged with poaching the endangered animal.

According to the report, The police arrived at the Race 3 set in Film City and told Salman and producer Ramesh Taurani that the shoot needs to be stopped immediately and the actor needs to head home as soon as possible. Salman was escorted home in a car by six cops and asked to maintain a low profile for a few days. No arrest has made in the case. Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi of Rajasthan on Thursday issued a death threat to Salman Khan. “Salman Khan will be killed here, in Jodhpur… Then he will come to know about our real identity. Now, if the police want me to do some major crime, I shall kill Salman Khan and that too in Jodhpur,” he told media on January 5.

Bishnoi is a gangster with more than 20 cases on his names. He has the charges of attempt to murder, carjacking, extortion, snatching and under the Arms Act in Punjab-Haryana belt.