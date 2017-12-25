Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's starrer Tiger Zinda Hai has made into the Rs 100 crore club and become the 11th film of the year 2017 which has achieved this milestone. Tiger Zinda Hai current earnings stand at Rs 110.75 crore. On weekend (Sunday), Salman-Katrina romantic-action earned it's so far highest in a day and recorded an earning of Rs 42 crore.

One of the biggest releases of the year, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s starrer Tiger Zinda Hai has made into the Rs 100 crore club and has become the 11th film of the year 2017 which has achieved this milestone. The romantic-action movie, which is the second instalment of Yash Raj’s 2012 Ek Tha Tiger, made entry into Rs 100-crore-club on its third day of release. According to film analysts, Tiger Zinda Hai’s current earnings stands at Rs 110.75 crore. On weekend (Sunday), Salman-Katrina romantic-action earned its so far highest in a day and recorded an earning of Rs 42 crore.

Meanwhile, according to film critic and Bollywood analyst, Taran Adarsh, Tiger Zinda Hai is going super strong in North America. The movie earned $ 443,868 on Friday, $ 522,292 on Saturday and is currently stands at total earnings of $ 966,160 in America. While in Canada, the film grossed $ 95,852 on Friday, $ 123,900 on Saturday taking its total earnings to $ 219,752. Hitting the 100-crore-club on Sunday, Tiger Zinda Hai India collection on its Day 1 (Friday) was Rs 34.10 crore, Rs 35.30 crore on Saturday.

Having superstar Salman Khan and Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif in lead roles, it managed to impress the audience and won millions of hearts in just a day of the film’s release. Salman Khan’s Tiger Zinda Hai, under Yash Raj banner, has been directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. It’s a sequel of 2012 action-spy thriller, Ek Tha Tiger, which was directed by Kabir Khan. Paresh Rawal, Sudeep and Gavie Chahal will be seen in supporting roles in the film. The film’s songs have been composed by Vishal-Shekhar and produced by Komail Shayan.