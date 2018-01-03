'Tiger Zinda Hai' Tiger Zinda Hai' might have become the biggest film of 2017. The movie is produced under the banner of Yash Raj Films (YRF's). With positive audience reviews, the movie has broken various box office records so far. The film has been on a dream run at the box office right from the first day of its release and has created multiple box office histories.

After ‘Baahubali 2: The Conclusion’, Salman Khan starrer ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ might have become the biggest film of 2017. While sharing his view on movies’ success Bollywood superstar Salman Khan says that for him, love and appreciation of the audiences matter the most. The actor is overwhelmed with the sort of response movie has received from the fans. The movie is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar whose last movie ‘Sultan’ was also an instant hit.

The ‘Tubelight’ star said, “For us, it is the audiences’ love and reactions that matter the most, and we feel overwhelmed with the love that ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ has garnered.” The movie has earned Rs 272.79 crore in just 11 days. “I am grateful to one and all for treating this film as their own; the response has been truly endearing. ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ is my second film with Ali Abbas Zafar, and I am looking forward to working with him again,” he added.

The movie is produced under the banner of Yash Raj Films (YRF’s). With positive audience reviews, the movie has broken various box office records so far. The film has been on a dream run at the box office right from the first day of its release and has created multiple box office histories. The movie revolves around RAW agent Avinash ‘Tiger’ Singh Rathore and Pakistani spy Zoya rescuing captured nurses by the IS and stars Salman and Katrina Kaif in leading roles. The flick is a sequel to Kabir Khan’s ‘Ek Tha Tiger’, which also had the same actors in the leading roles.