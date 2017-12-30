Bollywood megastar Salman Khan paid a surprise visit to veteran actor Dharmendra on his farmhouse in Mumbai. The veteran actor was deeply touched by his sweet gesture and expressed his gratitude as he shared an adorable image of the duo on his Instagram account. Earlier, Dharmendra had admitted that Salman is the only actor who can do justice to his character in a biopic as they share very similar habits.

Bollywood megastar Salman Khan has a heart of gold. The actor recently paid a surprise visit to veteran actor Dharmendra on his farmhouse. The veteran actor was deeply touched by his sweet gesture and shared the image of the duo on his official instagram handle to express his gratitude. Dharmendra captioned the picture, “Deeply touched by your surprise visit to the farm today… you will always be a son to me @beingsalmankhan” The actor shared the same image on his Twitter handle as well.

The duo has shared the screen space in 1998 in Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya., co starring Kajol as the main female lead. Earlier, Dharmendra had admitted that Salman is the only actor who can do justice to his character in a biopic. In an interview with PTI, the actor said, ““I think he (Salman) can do it (biopic). Salman is a darling. He has some habits like me. You all know Salman and his habits well. He has gone on me.” The 82 year-old actor had also said,” Salman reminds me of myself. I was almost like him in my early days. I like his attitude and the way he leads his life. He has a great body too.”

Meanwhile, Dharmendra is currently busy shooting for Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phirse starring along Bobby Deol, Sunny Deol and Kriti Kharbanda. Salman’s Tiger Zinda Hai is roaring on the box office as it has become the highest grosser of the year after Baahubali 2: The Conclusion and has entered the 200 Crore club. The actor is currently busy shooting for Remo D’Souza Race 3 with Jacqueline Fernandez, Bobby Deol, Daisy shah, Pooja Hegde and Anil Kapoor.