Bollywood heartthrob Salman Khan has already made his fans excited after the trailer of Tiger Zinda Haiw as released which took the internet by storm. Soon after raising the bar with the phenomenal trailer of Tiger Zinda Hai, the actor has now teased his fans after sharing his first look from his upcoming film Race 3 which will be directed by Remo D’Souza. Soon after sharing the last day picture of Tiger Zinda Hai, the Dabangg actor took to Twitter to on Monday morning to share his look in Remo D’Souza’s Race 3. In the picture, we can see Salman Khan wearing a suit and holding a pistol in his hand with an angry look and intensity in his eyes.

Race 3 is produced by Tips Films & Salman Khan films. It is a sequel to the 2013 film Race 2 and the third installment of Race film series. The first two editions starring Saif Ali Khan in the lead were directed by Abbas – Mustan.Race 3 happens to be Salman’s first association with the Race franchise. Salman’s leading lady from Kick—Jacqueline Fernandez, who was a part of the previous film Race 2, is back with the megastar for this film. Besides Jacqueline, Daisy Shah and Saqib Saleem too are a part of this much-awaited action-thriller.

While the first installment, directed by Abbas-Mastan, featuring Saif Ali Khan, Akshaye Khanna, Katrina Kaif and Bipasha Basu garnered positive reviews, Race 2, starring Saif Ali Khan, John Abraham, Jacqueline Fernandez and Deepika Padukone performed average at the box office. Now, with a new director on board and with an ensemble star cast including Salman, Jacqueline Fernandez, Saqib Saleem, Bobby Deol, Freddy Daruwala and Daisy Shah, it would be interesting to see what will come out on the silver screen on Eid in 2018.