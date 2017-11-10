Bollywood superstar Salman Khan announced that the shooting for Race 3 has finally begun and shared a photo of the cast on Twitter. Race 3 is the third installment of the Race franchise which was first released in 2008. Salman Khan replaces Sail Ali Khan as the lead in the Race franchise.

After raising the bar with the impressive trailer of Tiger Zinda Hai, Bollywood heartthrob Salman Khan is now making his fans excited for his forthcoming venture Race 3. His fans are already rejoicing as the Dabanng actor has just begun shooting for Race 3 and has even shared a team photo from the mahurat shot. Being at his witty best, the Bhaijaan of Bollywood captioned the image as, “Baki sab toh Theek Hai but look at how hot, cool, sweet, charming & sexy is rameshji looking in this Race 3 ke team pic mein”.

The director of the film, Remo D’Souza declared the film going on floors with a picture of the clapboard. The image caption read, “This is my biggest Race guys my life’s biggest so I need all your good wishes coz I need it 🙂 and I promise I won’t let anyone down. It’s time for #race3”. Meanwhile, actor Saqib also expressed his excitement on Twitter and shared, “And the race begins… haha not nervous at all #cantthinkofanyhashtags #RahulJhangiani #AnishaJain.

Race 3 is the third installment of the Race franchise which was first released in 2008 and the second in the series hit the screens in 2013. While the first installment, directed by Abbas-Mastan, featuring Saif Ali Khan, Akshaye Khanna, Katrina Kaif and Bipasha Basu garnered positive reviews, Race 2, starring Saif Ali Khan, John Abraham, Jacqueline Fernandez and Deepika Padukone performed average at the box office. Now, with a new director on board and with an ensemble star cast including Salman, Jacqueline Fernandez, Saqib Saleem, Bobby Deol, Freddy Daruwala and Daisy Shah, it would be interesting to see what will come out on the silver screen on Eid in 2018.

Also, there are many speculations that Anil Kapoor, who was a part of the previous two films, Race and Race 2, will be joining Salman Khan along with Jacqueline Fernandez and Bobby Deol in its third installment.

Baki sab toh Theek Hai but look at how hot, cool, sweet, charming & sexy is rameshji looking in this Race 3 ke team pic mein . pic.twitter.com/mpkYOUaxOK — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) November 10, 2017