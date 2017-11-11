The views of Tiger Zinda Hai trailer on YouTube are increasing at a meteoric rate and it has registered around 30 million hits in just 5 days. The trailer of Salman Khan's upcoming film has broken the world record of most liked movie trailer ever in the world, belittling Baahubali 2: The Conclusion trailer by miles.

The release of Salman Khan’s upcoming Hindi film Tiger Zinda Hai is still more than a month away and it has already begun shattering records. The newly released Tiger Zinda Hai trailer has broken the world record for the most liked movie trailer ever in the history of cinema. Salman Khan enjoys fandom like no other in Bollywood and has a history of raking in massive revenues at the box office with his films and his second film in Tiger franchise, which is set to hit the big screen on December 22, 2017, is touted to break his previous records.

The official YouTube channel of Yash Raj Films released the trailer of Tiger Zinda Hai on Monday and in the span of five days the trailer has a hit a staggering 30 million views. Nevertheless, the biggest part is that the Tiger trailer has been liked by more than 7 lakh people. Among the Indian films, only Baahubali 2 – The Conclusion trailer comes close to Tiger Zinda Hai trailer with around 5.5 lakh likes. However, it should be noted that the trailer of SS Rajamouli’s epic fantasy recorded the mentioned likes in some 80 million views.

Watch the trailer here:

If we bring the trailers of Hollywood movies in the discussion then no movie comes close to Salman Khan’s movie despite registering a colossal number of views. Like the Star Wars: The Force Awakens trailer, which was viewed a record 99 million times but only 6.9 lakh viewers hit the like button. Another on the list is the trailer of Suicide Squad that registered 6.4 lakh likes in 83 million views.

It may be seen as another show of incredible share of movie audience that India boasts on the global platform. Bollywood produces more than 1,000 movies in a year and the reason for such number of releases is the huge demand among the movie goers. Hindi movies not only enjoy viewership in India but they have avid followers all around the globe, especially Salman Khan who has a significant number of followers abroad.