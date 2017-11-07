Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt's wife Manyata Dutt, who was named in the 'Paradise Papers' has said that all her financial dealings are above board. Manyata Dutt's spokesperson said that as per the requirements of provisions of Income Tax Act, 1961, all the properties, company or body corporate or shares in any company are declared in the balance sheet.

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt’s wife, named among those in the ‘Paradise Papers’ accused of parking their wealth in tax havens abroad, says all her financial dealings are above board. Dilnashin figures among the 714 Indian links named in the ‘Paradise Papers’, said the Indian Express in a banner story done as part of a global probe carried out by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ). Her spokesperson said in a statement: “As per the requirements of provisions of Income Tax Act, 1961, all the properties, company or body corporate or shares in any company are declared in the balance sheet.”

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has been named as part of the leaks, regarding shareholding in a Bermuda company acquired before the 2004 Liberalised Remittance Scheme kicked in. A day before the big story broke, Amitabh had penned his thoughts on being named in the Bofors scandal and the earlier Panama Papers leaks.”Tomorrow there could be more… And the process of our cooperation shall continue,” he wrote in a blog post on Sunday. On the Panama Papers of last year, he wrote: “We were asked for reactions, for responses, for justification or not, for replies to their investigative queries… Two instant replies were given out by us… Of denial and misuse of name.

They were printed… but the questions continued.”The fullest cooperation has been extended at all hours as dutiful citizens.. And even after, if there is any more query that needs to be addressed, we shall comply.” The Paradise Papers are a trove of millions of documents leaked to Germany’s Süddeutsche Zeitung newspaper, which then called in the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) to examine them, that show huge amounts of cash held in offshore tax havens by leaders, magnates and celebrities all over the world.